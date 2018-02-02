For those who are still playing AR mobile game Pokemon Go, whenever Niantic would announce new characters, you probably go out immediately and look for these new monsters to capture. If you already stopped playing but you’re still into the whole Pokemon universe, the develops have released a new documentary-type of video in the hopes of getting you back into the game so you can go and catch them all and be the best like no one ever was.

If you didn’t know any better, you would think that this video was the trailer for a new Animal Planet or Discovery Channel documentary about rare animals. And they intended it to be that way. They even got the voice services of British actor Stephen Fry to give it a gravitas reminiscent of that of Sir Richard Attenborough. But you’d realize eventually that it was actually an ad for Pokemon Go, enticing people to go back and play the game because there are so many more creatures to capture.

Niantic is actually slowly adding Generation 3 Pokemons from the Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire game including Masquerain, Snorunt, Delcatty, Plusle, and of course, Wailord, who might give you a bit of a scare if you encounter it in the “real” world. We can expect that Generation 4 monsters to eventually arrive, but that will probably take some time.

So if you haven’t been keeping up with the whole Pokemon Go news, now is your chance to catch up. Meanwhile, most of us are still waiting for the Harry Potter Wizards Unite AR game to arrive, but we’re not holding our collective wizarding breaths.

VIA: SlashGear