Google Play is the sponsor of this year’s Pokémon Go Fest, which like last year, is still virtual and global. And as part of that sponsorship, Pokémon Go trainers can get three months of free YouTube Premium, given that they have not subscribed to the service before. This year’s fest is special as it celebrates Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary as well as the 25th anniversary of Pokémon itself. There are also several other treats that participants will get courtesy of Google’s other properties.

While the Pokémon Go Fest is global, sadly this offer from Google is not. Only trainers that are in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and Singapore will be able to claim their three-month free trial of YouTube Premium. You will need to have a valid form of payment when signing up for it but you will not be charged until the end of the three months. So if you don’t want to continue your subscription, you’ll have to cancel it before the trial ends. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay the $11.99 per month subscription fee after the trial ends.

There is a condition though. You will not be able to claim this offer if you’re subscribed to or you’ve previously subscribed not just to YouTube Premium but also YouTube Music Premium, and the now-defunct YouTube Red or Google Play Music. If you also used a free trial for any of the aforementioned services, you will not be able to sign up for this three-month free trial. YouTube Premium comes with features like ad-free viewing, playing videos and music while you’re using other apps, save videos for offline viewing, and other perks.

Aside from 3 months of YouTube Premium, Google Play subscribers will also earn additional Google Play Points if they make in-app purchases on Pokémon Go starting July 12. The game also partnered with The Try Guys, one of the most popular YouTube channels, to help trainers prepare for the upcoming Pokémon Go Fest happening on July 17 and 18. And if you already signed up for YouTube Premium, you’ll get to binge YouTube ad-free.

To get the free 3-month YouTube Premium trial, click on this link to see if your account is eligible. The offer is valid until October 5, 2021, 11:59PM PDT.