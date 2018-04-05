Do you want to catch Pokemons and help clean up your city at the same time? That’s what Niantic is hoping will happen this coming Earth Day, April 22, as they partner with Mission Blue, an organization that is “dedicated to protecting the oceans”. They are encouraging Pokemon Go players to find a cleanup event in their community and rewards will be unlocked for all the participants. This is the first time that the game will be participating in any Earth Day celebration and this seems like a pretty good idea for them to help out while still playing the game.

Picking up trash is a simple way to help out Mother Earth and players around the world should find a cleanup event near them or if they’re willing, they can travel a bit to not just clean up but also have an adventure. If you can’t find one near you, you can also suggest an NGO that might be interested to join the Pokemon Go Earth Day Clean Up through this form. All of the events should happen on Earth Day itself, April 22, regardless of the timezone.

They’re targeting a certain number of trainers to participate and if they reach that goal, they will unlock rewards. If 1,500 will attend, all trainers will get 2x catch Stardust for Grass, Water, and Ground-type Pokemon for 48 hours. But if 3,000 trainers will help clean up, then you’ll get 3x all those Pokemons. More information will be available in the Pokemon Go Earth Day website.

Before April 22, there will also be another Pokemon Go Community Day on April 15 at parks around your area. This will happen at 1PM to 4PM Central Time and will see a massive Mareep spawn. There will be lures that will last for 3-4 hours and eggs will hatch at 1/4 distance they normally hatch.

SOURCE: Pokemon Go

VIA: SlashGear