It may be six months too late but South Korea is finally getting the hit augmented reality game by Niantic Labs and Nintendo. Pokemon GO has just been made available in the country. It was delayed for almost half a year because there were several concerns about Google Maps’ security. This release will definitely add millions once again to the crowd that was attracted to the game since July of last year.

If you’re in South Korea right now, don’t be surprised if you see crowds in many public places holding their smartphones. They are now part of the group trying to catch those pocket monsters. Some of them may already be training the cute monsters. We’re certain that there are eager fans and gamers who have been waiting for Pokemon GO to launch.

Launching Pokemon GO in South Korea was finalized only recently. It involves Google Maps to fully work but since the maps app is limited in the country, the game devs had to think of ways on how to make it possible by using “various publicly accessible data sources”. Pokemon Korea and Niantic didn’t disclose how they were able to make it work exactly but the game is now ready for all the fans and trainers.

VIA: Reuters