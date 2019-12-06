A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the 2019 Community Day which is happening soon with more bonuses and encounters. That one will start on December 14 which is almost a week from today. More events are actually happening. The Pokemon GO team can’t be busy enough that it’s even launching an Evolution Event. It’s the first-ever from the people behind the augmented reality game and will even be accompanied by Raid Day. Trainers, take note of these events because they are important for your Pokemons’ lives.

Evolution Event will help out in Pokémon Evolution. Items will be available from raids and Lure Modules. Sometimes, Evolution items are also available from increased encounters with whatever Pokémon that evolves. These items will be ready during the Evolution Event that has started recently. It will end on December 12, Thursday, at 1PM PST (GMT −8).

The Evolution Event features a number of new and exciting things. More Pokemon that can evolve in unique wars will appear in the wild, Field Research, and in raids more often. You may also encounter 2 km Eggs that can hatch into Happiny, Burmy, Feebas, and Tyrogue. Feel free to go on and rise against other Pokemon with unique Evolutions– Lickitung, Togetic, Ralts, and Scyther.

A few Field Research tasks will be available. Make sure you finish them as they can help evolve certain Pokémon. Watch out for Shiny Burmy because it might appear. Some bonuses offered: Lure Modules lasting one hour, 2× XP when evolving Pokémon, and those Evolution items from raids.

The Evolution Event Raid Day is happening on December 7, 2019, Saturday, from 11AM to 2PM. You can encounter different Pokemon in one-star, two-star, or four-star raids. Wait to encounter Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Ivysaur, Charmeleon, Wartortle, Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. Raid Passes will also be given during the Raid Day but you have to spin a Photo Disc at any Gym.