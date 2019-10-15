Perhaps by now, you’re already thinking about what to do for the holidays. The first big event is Halloween which doesn’t necessarily mean vacation but parties and Trick or Treats. If you’re into this occasion, you make the event spookier by playing some more Pokemon GO because you never know what you’ll see. Beginning October 17, Thursday, new features will be available inside the AR game. You can rescue more Shadow Pokémon from Team GO Rocket and check out thrilling threads in the Style Shop.

Check any PokeStop near you and watch out for the likes of Beedrill, Cacnea, Duskull, Electabuzz, Kakuna, Lapras, Magmar, Mareep, Nuzleaf, Seedot, Sableye, Shuppet, Trapinch, Shuppet, and Weedle. New avatar items will also be available on the Style Shop: Mimikyu Bag, Litwick Cap, Cubone Cap, Zubat Bag, and a Pikachu Onesie.

Watch out for the Spooky Shiny Pokémon anytime between October 17, 2019, 1PM (PDT) until November 1, 2019, 1PM PDT. Actually, you will see more Dark-type and Ghost-type Pokémon during this season. Yes–even Murkrow and Gasatly! A new Spirit Pokémon will be introduced–Yamask.

Look for Pokémon wearing creepy-cute Halloween costumes. They will be lurking in the wild, ready to surprise you. There will also be Frightful and fun Field Research that you can do.

In other news, your Pokédex can be filled by catching Regirock, Regice, and Registeel. There will be more Pokémon to counter them in the wild. Beginning November, EX Raids may show the Colossal Pokémon.

This event will be available on November 1 and will go on until November 4. It will feature five-star raids, more hatching from Eggs, and more appearances of wild Pokemon like Spheal, Swinup, Magnemite, and Geodude.

You may need a ticket to this Special Research story event. Such will grant you access to a unique experience for you. All these and more will be available now.