You have “scary” (but sometimes cute) monsters to catch all year round on Pokemon Go, but of course, Halloween is a special time for them to go the extra, spooky mile. This year the special ones that you could only catch during this scariest time of the year are back and they’re bringing other scary friends with them. Even Pikachu is joining the costume fun and your avatar can dress up too. Plus, it is easier and doubly faster to catch candy, since the sweet treats are a big part of the whole Halloween celebration.

Gastly, Drowzee, and Cubone are among the spooky Pokemon that you can catch only during Halloween. This time they’re also bringing Sableye, Banette, and more Ghost-like characters that you will see (and catch) for the first time starting October 20 and only until November 2. More characters from the Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire games will start arriving in December, but for now, these rare Pokemons will be the catch of the season.

Pikachu himself will be dressed up in a special costume and if your avatar doesn’t want to be left out, you can use Mimikyu’s Disguise Hat to dress him or her up. When you do so, you’ll earn extra candy while you trick or treat with your Buddy Pokemon. The candy rewards will be doubled when you catch, hatch, and transfer Pokemon. Even better, it will be easier to find Candy since it’s twice as fast during this period.

You can also get special boxes from the in-game shop like Raid Passes and Special Incubators, which you can use later on as you go on more Pokemon catching adventures. Niantic encourages people to use the Pokomen Go AR camera to capture and post pictures and use the hashtag #PokemonGoHalloween. Happy scary monster catching!

SOURCE: Niantic Labs