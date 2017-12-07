Oh, hello Trainers. Still not done with catching those Pokemon? We know you’re enjoying Pokemon Go so much and we don’t think you will ever stop now as there are new updates to the augmented reality game. Niantic Labs has added weather to the game plus 50 new Pokémon from the Hoenn Region. That’s new pocket monsters to catch, fight, and train with.

Those familiar with the Pokemon Ruby and Pokemon Sapphire video games will be happy to know Pokemon discovered in the Hoenn region such as Torchic, Mudkip, and Treecko are now part of Pokemon GO. This means you can look for them anywhere in the world. More characters will be added in the coming weeks.

A new weather system within the game will be implemented. It will be integrated with your local weather so when it’s rainy for example, you can see a Pokemon splashing around as if it’s really raining. It can be sunny, rainy, snowy, foggy, windy, or partly cloudy.

It can be fun to see the Pokemon experiencing the same weather as you. It would also be fun to see them enjoying the rain, snow, or even the warm weather of summer. The Pokemon knows the environment because it will depend on your device’s weather app.

SOURCE: Niantic Labs