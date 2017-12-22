Even cute Japanese monsters want to celebrate the holidays with you. And since several parts of the world are currently in winter mode, they also want to bring water-type and ice-type Pokémons to your world too. There will also be new monsters appearing for the first time in the AR game Pokémon Go from the Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire video games. You also get bonus egg incubators as you go around catching virtual monsters while attending parties all over town.

They’re actually hoping that you invite your family and friends to go around your neighborhood exploring and look for these Pokémon as part of your holiday festivities. These new monsters were originally discovered in the Hoenn region in the aforementioned video games, but now they’re making their way around the world, trying to escape from your smartphones that are trying to capture them.

If you go around catching Pokémons from December 22, 1PM PST and December 25 1PM PST, you’ll receive a single-use Egg Incubator with your first Photo Disc spin. If you’re also into the whole spending money on virtual items, their in-game shop will have various holiday deals. From December 21 to 25, there will be special boxes with items like Super Incubators, Lure Models, and Star Pieces while from December 25 to January 4, there will be boxes with Premium Raid Passes, Super Incubators, and Star Pieces.

So if you’re still playing Pokémon Go, go ahead and look for these new things this holiday season. Happy hunting!

SOURCE: Pokemon