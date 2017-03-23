Pokemon GO is going through another in-game event, and this one might just boost your collection of water type Pokemon. Niantic’s hit augmented reality game will have a “Water Festival”, and what this means for the players is that there will be a denser-than-normal population of water type Pokemon while the event is going on.

Niantic announced that during the Water Festival which will run from March 22 to 29, “you’ll be more likely to encounter Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and their Evolutions all around the world.” Encountering Magikarp is not really an issue, but the “all their evolutions” part should make any Pokemon trainer happy.

Also, Niantic says that “when you’re out exploring areas where Water-type Pokémon more commonly appear, you’ll have a greater chance to encounter several of the Water-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region, and maybe… you might even encounter Lapras.”

If you’re looking to get Lapras into your collection, this event should be the perfect time for getting one, either by encountering it in the wild or catching enough water types for evolutions. Hope you trainers out there enjoy this one.

