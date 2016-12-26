There are still a lot of people who are playing Pokemon Go, so expect that during some gatherings this holiday season, there will still be those glued to their phones and walking around like crazy. So for those still loyal fans, Niantic has a special treat for you for the next two weeks. You will get single-use Incubators at Pokestops in order to hatch eggs containing recently discovered Pokemons. You will also get more chances to catch Pokemon and their Evolutions until January 8, 2017.

From the morning of December 25 until January 3, you’ll be able to get one single-use incubator each day after your first Photo Disc spin. You will also get more chances to find eggs that will hatch some of the recently discovered Pokemons, like Togepi, Pichu, and those discovered in the Johto region. And even though Christmas is all but over, it is still the holiday season so you will still probably find limited-edition Pikachus wearing festive hats. So catch them all while you still can.

Niantic also has some end of the year surprises for you as well. From December 30 to January 8, the chances of you encountering Pokemons and their Evolutions that were first discovered in the Kanto region, are pretty higher than ordinary days. This means you’ll be able to get Bulbasaur – Ivysaur – Venusaur, Charmander – Charmeleon – Charizard, and Squirtle – Wartortle – Blastoise. Lures will last 60 minutes rather than the original 30 minutes to further increase your chances of catching them.

While Pokemon Go is not at its peak anymore, there are still people who are obsessed with catching those monsters and so Niantic isn’t letting up on new features. Let’s see if it will experience another wave of immense popularity by 2017.

SOURCE: Pokemon Go