Peer-to-peer Pokemon battling has finally arrived to your smartphones. Alas, it’s not via Niantic’s Pokemon Go, as you no doubt have hoped. Still, it’s an original game from The Pokemon Company called Pokemon Duel, and it incorporates all your cute little mons in one game – albeit more of a strategy game than the more popular augmented reality one. But at least in this one, you get to battle against others.

Pokemon Duel is a new game from The Pokemon Company, and they tag it as a strategy game, but you will see a lot of collectible card battle elements in this one as well. The gameplay is map based, you’ll face up against an opponent’s team of six Pokemon. You select your own six mons for your team, knowing their strengths and weaknesses. There’s a set number of steps it can take, so planning moves is part of strategy. You win when you get to your opponent’s goal.

Your Pokemon will face up with the opponent’s mons, so that’s where the duel and battling takes place. As you progress through the game, there will be more powerful Pokémon available. You can also upgrade the level of your mons through an action called fusion. By fusing a Pokémon that you’re not using with one on your team, you can increase the damage of your Pokémon’s attacks, also reducing the percentage of misses.

The game is now available via the Play Store (check the link below), free to download. There is an in-game shop where you can buy boosters to increase the chances of getting more Pokemon in your inventory.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store