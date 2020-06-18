The Pokemon team has more in store for the fans of those little pocket monsters. After the Pokemon GO Buddy Adventure, here are new apps and mobile games available. The Pokémon Company’s CEO and President, Tsunekazu Ishihara himself, presented the new products that fans, trainers, and even non-trainers will definitely enjoy. At this time when most people are staying at home, we are looking for new forms of entertainment. Mobile games are, of course, the easiest to access and do apart from all those TV series and movies ready for streaming.

Players can start new adventures with Pokémon Café Mix. This game is playable on smartphones and Nintendo Switch. If you’re a Trainer, feel free to try the app from the Nintendo eShop if you’re using Switch. On your Android phone, it will be available soon but you have to pre-register first on the Play Store.

Pokémon Café Mix is a new puzzle game that lets players link Pokémon icons by simply swirling them around. Just grab an icon and move it close to another icon of the Pokemon species. It’s like most matching puzzle games we know that we guarantee are boredom busters.

The goal is to complete the puzzles that will involve preparing dishes and drinks. As part of the cafe owner, you will have to rely on your Café Skills and Pokemon as part of the cafe’s staff to complete those puzzles.

Friendship levels with other Pokémon can be increased. Simply serve them food and drinks. Upgrade your cafe by getting new tools or expanding your place. The more you upgrade, the more Pokemon will visit.

The popular AR adventure game Pokemon GO also has got some good news for players. The Mega-Evolved Pokémon will soon appear in Pokémon GO. Mega Evolution coming to the game is something a lot of fans have been waiting for. Make sure you update the Pokemon GO app from the Play Store.

The Pokemon Company also introduced Pokémon Smile. This app teaches young kids to brush their teeth properly everyday. It’s free to download from the Google Play Store.

Pokemon Smile integrates a game the kids can enjoy. With the use of a phone camera, the app observes how a kid brushes his teeth. The kid, as the player, must defeat those cavity-causing bacteria so they can also catch a Pokemon. The app can even send notifications to parents that it’s time for their kids to brush their teeth. It’s a great help for parents and guardians who have a hard time telling the kids what to do.

Catching Pokemon in this mobile app is easy. It’s fun and is something kids will want to play over and over again. Download the game from the Play Store.