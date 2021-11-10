A new POCO phone is finally available. The standalone phone company has just announced the new POCO M4 Pro 5G. Images were leaked ahead of the product launch and we learned the phone looked a lot like the Redmi Note 11. That is true but with some differences in the specs. POCO markets this device as the best performing phone in its class. It offers immersive entertainment as made possible by the 90Hz refresh rate, Dimensity processor, fast charging, and 5G connectivity.

This smartphone also runs on the same MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G as with the Redmi Note 11. This means it also has an integrated 5G modem that works with most network bands. The mid-range smartphone is a powerhouse when it comes to entertainment the young generation will appreciate.

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be available soon in most of Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and key markets around the world. When we say an entertainment device, this phone is great for gaming, watching, and video streaming. It also allows you to capture cool photos and videos.

POCO M4 Pro 5G offers 33W pro fast charging. The 5000mAh battery can reach full 100% in 59 minutes. That is really fast because the previous model would take about two hours. The smartphone will come with a 33W in-box charger. Extra two hours of battery can be achieved with only ten minutes of charging.

The Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset makes it possible for a powerful performance. It allows efficiency and speed. Dual 5G support is also available. The phone comes with UFS 2.2 technology.

Other features include a 6.6″ FHD+ DynamicSwitch Ddisplay, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It uses LCD materials for great display quality. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 50MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera (FOV 119° and f/2.2). The selfie camera is 16 megapixels with f/2.45 aperture. Rear camera video recording options are 1080p at 60fps/30fps with 1920×1080 resolution. You can record 720p videos at 30fps only.

The phone also comes with a side fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, Dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the usual sensors (Ambient light/Gyroscope/Accelerometer/Electronic compass/IR blaster). Color options are Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow. Two variants will be ready: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB for €229 and €249, respectively. Early bird prices of €199 and €219 will be offered from November 11 to 13.