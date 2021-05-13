Xiaomi sub-brand POCO has transformed with time from being an affordable flagship killer (probably how most of the Chinese OEMs actually entered the smartphone bandwagon) to a seller of high-quality mid-range and budget phones. Continuing with the effort to strengthen its budget market footing, POCO is slated to launch a new 5G-enabled affordable smartphone in the M series. Titled POCO M3 Pro, this will be a sizable upgrade from its predecessor, the M3.

It was learned recently through Android Central’s interview with POCO top brass who confirmed the company is ready to launch the POCO M3 Pro. This would feature a more powerful and efficient MediaTek chipset than the Snapdragon 662 in the POCO M3, which would provide a significant boost in performance.

Since then there has been some to and fro in the tech circle. First the renders (above) – showing a very refined design – of the POCO M3 Pro appeared and now we learn, yes through POCO’s own update, that the POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature MediaTek Dimensity 700, a 7nm high-performance chipset.

#POCOM3Pro 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 700!

A 7nm high-performance processor with more power and more efficiency!

More speed for all of your entertainment needs.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything indeed! pic.twitter.com/bq0W3WWpDK — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 13, 2021

In addition to the processor, that we know details of, there is nothing much known in the specs aspect of the phone. The POCO M3 Pro 5G is however believed to come with higher screen refresh rate, quicker flash storage and enhanced RAM out of the box.

Look out! Another POCO launch is coming your way! #POCOM3Pro 5G is coming in hot!

Who's ready for more?

Stay tuned for May 19th. We are bringing you #MoreSpeedMoreEverything! pic.twitter.com/FmLQyE1CXl — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 12, 2021

We are presuming about 90Hz 6.5-inch full HD+ display with the Dimensity 700 paired to about 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. Interestingly, the phone will arrive in three colors including the fan-favorite yellow. While everything seems revamped from the regular M3, the main differentiator in POCO M3 Pro – slated to launch on May 19 – will be the 5G connectivity.