Xiaomi’s Pocophone team is working to improve the POCO system. Before the Pocophone 2 is ready, the POCO Launcher is getting an update. It still is in beta mode but Xiaomi needs more users to try the early version. The public release of the all-new launcher is imminent but a few more tests must be made. The MIUI team has announced over on Twitter that they need people to try the POCO Launcher 2.0 which is now on the Google Play Store.

Download the new POCO Launcher straight from the Play Store. Use it to customize your launcher with a fresh and clean interface.

Try the Poco Launcher even if you don’t own a Pocophone F1. On the Play Store, Xiaomi notes “This app is compatible with all of your devices”.



The app launcher is described as lightweight and fast. It’s ready for most Android phones. It features a nice design and fast performance for every device that runs it.

Customize your smartphone with new home screen wallpapers, animations, and themes. You can have a phone that is truly yours with all the customization options.

Key features of the POCO Launcher include personalization options, a minimalist design, easy app management, better privacy, more personalization, and speed.

The updated POCO Launcher 2.0 now includes dark mode. There is also an option to change the style of notification badges. Choose Dots or Count if your phone is on at least Android 8.0 Oreo.

Locking the device is faster now when you double tap the screen. Type less and yet show more local results in search. You can also change the home screen icons. According to the devs, the POCO Launcher is fully compatible with Android Q and more phone models. Feel free to send your feedback to poco-global@xiaomi.com if you’ve already tried the updated POCO Launcher app.