With its “impressive features and a brilliant price range,” the POCO F3 GT is here to give the likes of OnePlus Nord 2 and some of the ROG gaming smartphones a run for their money. Billed as the re-branded Redmi K40 Gaming Enhanced Edition, the POCO F3 GT now launched through Flipkart in India is the first POCO smartphone to tout AMOLED display, 67W fast charging and Maglev shoulder triggers for pro-gaming genius.

The POCO F3 GT is a mid-range gaming smartphone that runs MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The basic variant of the phone starts at 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

This is slightly more for a POCO phone, but the company is breaking its own barriers with this new aluminum-framed smartphone that has a 6.67-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone delivers a native resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels and draws juice from a 5065mAh battery which supports an impressive 65W fast charging.

For the love of gamers, the phone has maglev shoulder buttons and for optics, it has a triple rear camera spearheaded with a 64MP primary lens. For those who care, this peach from POCO measure just 8.3mm thick and weighs around 205 grams.

POCO is retailing the phone in India through e-commerce store Flipkart in Predator Black & Gunmetal Silver hues. There is no word on the global availability of the POCO F3 GT, which in India starts at INR 26,999 (approximately $350) with the higher-end model costing INR 30,999 ($420).