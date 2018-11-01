Xiaomi’s other sub-brand, Poco, has been receiving pretty good reviews for its reasonably priced Poco F1. The brand’s head, Jai Mani, is also pretty active on Twitter, responding to users’ questions and concerns like he’s the social media community manager. He recently confirmed that the new smartphone is set to receive the Android Pie update and eventually the Android Q when it is released next year. This means owners of the Poco F1 will get two years worth of software updates, just like with other OEMs.

Mai’s tweet was in response to one user requesting that the phone gets at least two version update “because we love poco.” Mani responded by simply saying “We’ll do at least P and Q”. While two years worth of updates isn’t unusual for OEMs, it’s still nice to see that other smaller brands like Poco will also fulfill their end of the bargain and ensure at least two more years of updates before a user will have to think about getting a new device.

The Poco F1 currently runs on a customized MIUI for the Poco Operating System. It’s slightly different in that it has a Poco Launcher, quick settings from stock Android, etc. That is to be expected in these custom versions based on Android OS updates, and in some cases, it’s even better than the actual update especially if the changes are specific to the brand and device.

Currently, Poco F1 is running on MIUI 9.6 out of the box but the company has also recently announced that it will be rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable update soon. However this is still based on Android Oreo and not Pie just yet so this may mean that we’ll get two more MIUI updates. Beyond that is anyone’s guess at this point.

The Poco F1 has been getting good reviews because of its high-end specs but affordable price. It has a 6.8-inch Full HD screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. It has 6GB/9GB RAM, internal storage with 64GB/128GB/256GB options, dual 12MP + 5MP cameras and a 20MP front shooter, and a 4000mAh battery. Pricing starts at 20,999 rupees which is less than $300.

VIA: https://twitter.com/jaimani/status/1056431034919616512