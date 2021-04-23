People who use link-saving apps probably always mean to read those articles later but have a backlog of links they eventually plan to get to. Pocket is one of the most popular apps like this and now the latest update will make it easier to find content that you can read from everything that you have saved on the app. Even if you just have a few minutes to spare to catch up on those articles, the new search filters will be able to help you with that.

The update brings new sorting options so you’ll be able to get to reading articles faster. The search-and-sort options lets you go through newest saved, oldest saved, shortest read, and longest read. Just tap on the three bars button on the List and you will be able to choose how you want to sort the list of articles. The search button meanwhile has been moved to the top of the list so you’ll be able to access it more easily.

If you want to take reading breaks within the day, you will also be able to search for articles depending on the time you have to spare. The articles are sorted into four categories. Quick Reads are for those that are less than 5 minutes while Medium Reads are 6-10 minutes long. If you have a bit more time, you have Long Reads for 11-20 minute articles and for the long-form type, you have Very Long Reads for those that are more than 21 minutes.

The estimates for these classifications are based on an average reading speed of 220 words per minute. Pocket is hoping now that you will be able to sort articles based on reading time or when you saved it, it will make it easier to go through all that you’ve already saved on the app and cross it off on your New Year’s Resolution list. They also say they are currently experimenting with more features so we can expect more this year.

These new features are available on the latest version of the Pocket Android app. You can update to the latest version through the Google Play Store.