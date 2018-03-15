Pocket is probably one of the handiest apps to have on your mobile device, as you can save links for reading later on if you don’t have time to read them right now. One problem though that most of us face is actually finding the time to read all of those saved links. The latest update to the app will help you trim them down by giving you time estimates for each of the links and videos that you have saved.

Once you’ve updated your Pocket app, you’ll now see time estimates right below the title to each of your saved links. It will give you an idea how long it will take you to read the article or watch the video. The estimate is based on “normal” reading time so if you’re a speed reader, then you’ll know that your time is probably shorter than what it will tell you. And the video estimate is also based on watching it in full and doesn’t include buffering time.

Now how is this useful for users? If you know how much time you have to spare while waiting in line or commuting or taking break in between tasks, then you can choose which of the probably tons of articles you have saved you can now catch up on. Hopefully, it will help make a dent on your overwhelming saved links reading list.

These time estimates are currently available only for devices set to English but will eventually expand to other languages. It will also be available soon on Pocket for Web but for now, it’s just on your mobile app.

SOURCE: Pocket