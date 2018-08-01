So how often have you come across a game that claims to have absolutely no in-app purchases after you pay for the whole game? Not very often, we can tell you. There are some of those, but they are also heck expensive – which is why people won’t want to pay again after the first payment. But here is a premium city building game that promises you the same thing – and it’s not that expensive.

Pocket City is a premium city building game from Codebrew Games with a promise. You pay for the initial cost of USD$5.00 and you need not pay for anything else afterward. This is an offer that other games can’t even make – even the premium ones. Oh, and we’re happy to tell you that there is no catch in terms of the game’s quality – it’s a premium city building game that is a joy to play.

City building games have very common mechanics. In Pocket City, you act as the new city mayor, and your goal is to build the perfect city. The challenge is to figure out the best ways to keep your residents happy as the city grows. The game has three zones you will need to stay on top of – residential, commercial, and industrial. Fortunately for you, there is a handy chart available in-game that will tell you exactly how much demand your city has for each.

If you’re looking for a new game to sink your teeth into, you can give Pocket City a try. There’s a free limited demo that you can play if you want to check the game out first. The developer even has a Reddit page where you can communicate with him, giving him ideas as to where the game can be improved.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store