Podcasts seem to not be a fad anymore but a part of people’s daily media consumption already. And so having podcast apps that are available everywhere is important, especially if you have a lot of devices. For those with Amazon smart speakers and other Alexa-supported devices, you now will be able to listen to your podcasts on Pocket Casts. This is the latest in the apps efforts to be available in various devices and platforms including Android and Android Auto.

Pocket Casts is one of the most popular podcast apps out there and now if you have an Amazon Alexa device, you can enjoy listening to them and having Alexa set it up for you through the new Pocket Casts skill. It’s pretty easy to start it up. Go to your Alexa app on your Android device and head on over to the Skills section. Look for Pocket Casts and then install it.

Within the Alexa app as well, link your Amazon account to your Pocket Casts app. After that, you can already start listening to your podcasts with the trigger words, “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play _______” and then name the specific podcast. You can also utilize the Up Next feature which plays what you were listening to previously Just say, “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play my Up Next”.

If you don’t know what to listen to, you can also say “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to give me a recommendation”. The recommended podcast will then be based on what you’ve previously listened to. There are also other supported phrases like “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts what’s playing” or “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts about the featured podcast”. Of course you have the usual, pause, resume, stop, play skills that you can utilize.

SOURCE: Pocket Casts