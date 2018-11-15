Pocket Casts has been around since forever. Five years ago, we remember version 4 arriving with Holo style UI, syncing, backup and more. It soon received Chromecast support and then followed by Pocket Casts 5.0 with new features and Material Design elements. More updates rolled out including Marshmallow support, Nougat features, and shareable podcast lists. And then it was acquired by a public radio group to further distribution. Before today, a beta build was opened to those who want to explore advanced features.

The new version is finally available. Pocket Casts 7 has changed for the better. Very noticeable is the more natural way to browse podcast series and play an episode. Under the Discover section, you will easily see suggestions and then you can just click play.

A search feature is now available so looking for a series or episode is easier. Queue up episodes and start listening on your phone then continue on your desktop at the office or your laptop when you get home.

Version 7 also adds Listening History so you can look back to past episodes you’ve listened to. An Archive feature lets you save and archive a favorite episode.

More changes can be noticed on the user interface as it is more streamlined now. Other features are more accessible on different screen sizes.

SOURCE: Pocket Casts