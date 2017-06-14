We’ve been waiting for this for a while now, and we wonder why it took a long time for the developers of Plex to figure out that we might want to play local video files on the app. But no matter, the feature is here now, albeit in beta. The Plex app will now play any video file format you throw at it, provided it doesn’t crash the app (for now).

The Plex app (paired with the Plex Media Server) is wonderful as your media hub for your home entertainment purposes. But you have to admit there were times when you had video files on your smartphone and wondered if Plex would play them, play them and stream them to your big screen TV. Well, wonder no more. That feature is now here.

Plex will now play any video file in any of the popular video formats – MKV, MP4, AVI, WMV, and others – with the new “Open Video File” feature. It will even change audio tracks, or turn on internal subtitles if the file has one. And if the video file is a movie or a TV series episode, you also get a rich preview with a poster, artwork, and summary. Pretty cool, guys.

If Plex keeps this up, it might just be a shoo-in for being our favorite new video player on Android. What do you think, guys and gals? Update your Plex app now via the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Plex