If you’ve been using the Playstation Video app to watch movies on your Android devices, you probably wish that sometimes you had a bigger screen to watch action or fantasy blockbusters which are appreciated more on TV screens. Now you have your wish, that is if you have an Android TV. Sony has released the Playstation Video Android TV app, now available at the Google Play Store and it basically has all the same functions and features as the Android app, only now magnified on your bigger screen.

Basically, whatever you bought from the Playstation Store, whether it’s a movie or several episodes of a TV show, you will be able to watch on your Android TV through the app. You will also be able to purchase videos directly on to your TV through the app itself and have access to your whole library so you don’t need to keep transferring files or accessing it through another app.

While there are a lot of video streaming apps available of course, Sony says that through their store and app, you will be able to stream new release movies before or on the same day as the DVD release, whereas some services have to wait a few hours or even days after the official release. Well it will probably be true for Sony-related releases, but we’re not sure about those from other distributors or film companies.

You can download Playstation Video Android TV from the Google Play Store for free. Of course the videos will still be accessed through an Android app, the PS3 and PS4 systems, as well as through the Web.