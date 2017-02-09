If you’ve been using the Playstation Vue Mobile app to stream your favorite videos onto your Android TV, Sony has great news for you. They’re releasing version 2.0 of the app which contains a few new features and the usual bug fixes and improvements. While the changes may not be that major, they seem to be significant enough to enhance your viewing experience either on your Sony gaming console, on your Android TV, or directly on your mobile device.

The changelog for the update now includes a program guide so you know which TV shows or videos are now available through the Vue streaming app. You also now get an Up Next Countdown as well as an auto profile login. In case there are several people who access the app, you can now create sub-profiles so that you have your own set of shows or videos that you watch out for, in case you have varied tastes. You also now get a warning in case you’re near to exceeding your cellular data allowance.

In case you’re not familiar with what the Mobile Vue app does, it lets you watch live TV, movies, and sports programs as well as on demand videos from channels like AMC, Disney, ESPN, HBO, NFL, Showtime, etc. You don’t need to have any contracts or cable plans to be able to watch either on your console, TV or mobile device.

The update has already started rolling out to users. If you don’t have it yet, you can download the Playstation Mobile Vue app from the Google Play Store for free.