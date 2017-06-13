Sony is trying something new, it is now allowing you and your friends to play on the PlayStation 4 without having to buy multiple controllers. We’re talking about PlayLink, a new social gaming solution from Sony that uses smartphones to let a group of people play together, with the PS4 as the hub.

With consoles, group playing is usually a challenge. First, there are very few games designed for 4 or more people. Secondly, a PS4 owner usually just has two controllers maximum. PlayLink is a way for groups to play party-themed and social games, bypassing the controllers and using phones, because hey, everybody has one.

With PlayLink, you can connect Android tablets and phones by using the companion PlayLink app, and playing PlayLink specific games downloaded onto your PS4 console. Sony is debuting with a party game called “That’s You”, and more PlayLink titles are promised to arrive soon.

If you’re looking for party games, you can now use your PS4 as the hub for PlayLink. Are you excited about this?

