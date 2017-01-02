One of the best ways to stimulate creativity for young children (and admit it, even older people too) is the power of the branded modeling clay more popularly known as Play-Doh. While it is one of the analog toys that kids would still prefer over their gadgets, it is also time for the brand to branch out or extend its powers to the digital world. The Play-Doh TOUCH app is doing just that as it can bring kids’ clay creations into life through your smartphone and the app itself.

Using the app is pretty easy. Just make your own clay creations using the Play-Doh modeling compound. Place it on a white surface the better to capture it. Using your device’s camera, you then scan the creation into the Play-Doh TOUCH app and before your very eyes, it will come to life in the digital world. The app brings a lot of creative, digital possibilities so you can keep creating, scanning, and playing to your heart’s content. Well, we mean to the kids’ hearts’ content, but you can play too.

You can also use character stampers and they too will “come alive”. The action stampers meanwhile will also have effects on the other creations in the app. There are also additional worlds that you can explore, like Water World, Cave World, Forest World, Desert World, Cloud World, etc, but you’d either have to make an in-app purchase or buy a Play-Doh TOUCH Shape to Life Studio with a character stamper.

You can download Play-Doh TOUCH from the Google Play Store for free. However, it is limited to several Android devices for now like the Samsung Galaxy S6, Galaxy Note 5, HTC One M9, LG G4, Motorola Droid Turbo 2, Huawei Google Nexus 6P, and the Google Nexus 9. They must be running on Android 5.0 Lollipop and above as well.