We’ll never get tired of playing match-3 puzzle games. Yup, they may be too easy but admit it, such challenges are enjoyable and even therapeutic for some. No need to flex your muscles that much. You only need to show speed and agility. Daring you to be swift and smooth again is Blu from the movie ‘Rio’. If you’re familiar with this animation, you’ll have fun swiping and matching the food items.

Carnival time in Rio is always fun. There’s party everywhere in Brazil. Go with Blu, Jewel, Nico, and Pedro. But first, Blu needs to solve several puzzles so help him unlock new locations, collect new medals, and get more party favors. The Match 3 gameplay adventure will also have you exploring the landscapes of Brazil. All those beautiful views in the country, you will get to see as you try to finish each level.

Match and swipe through those levels and meet more feathery friends. We’ve been witnesses to the Rio universe for years and it’s time again that we have more fun with the famous characters. Move up new levels and earn more tickets, upgrade the map, and set up more balloons and banners. It’s gonna be one heck of a pary–just find that DJ and get the party started.

‘Rio: Match 3 Party’ is a free puzzle game but in-app purchases are available for a small premium.

Download Rio: Match 3 Party from the Google Play Store