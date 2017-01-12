It may surprise some of you, but apparently, people are still into Plants vs Zombies. Or that’s what EA Games would like to happen. There may not be as many who play the game now as compared to its heyday, but the developers would like to renew interest in it or maybe get new players by offering new features that they might entice them. The newest update brings the ability to level up your plants without having to spend money or cost a gazillion suns or take you forever. All you have to do is play some quests and get some piñatas in the process.

To make your plants more powerful and to defeat the zombie menace, you will need to get the Seed Packets. To be able to get those packets, you would to open up piñatas. And to be able to get piñatas, you would have to fulfill quests and challenges. How many seed packets you’ll need to earn depends on the plant, and you’ll see how many you need or which plants are ready for upgrade when you visit your Almanac or the Seed Chooser.

The quests can be replayed and they add more every day, so always check back, if you’re in desperate need of piñatas and seed packets. The piñatas can be world-specific like the Jurassic Marsh Piñata or attribute specific like the Fire Piñata. The seed packets inside can be for multiple plants and also depends on the world or the attribute that they share.

EA Games said that this is just the first in many upgrades that they will bring to Plants vs Zombies as they want to be bigger and better and probably gain a new audience as well. Let’s see if former PvZ addicts will come back to the game.

SOURCE: EA Games