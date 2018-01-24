Plantronics, a name trusted in audio and communications tech, has recently announced a new pair from the Voyager lineup. Officially called as the Voyager 6200 UC, this pair of headset boasts Bluetooth wireless connectivity, a boomless design, and active noise cancellation. The audio pair allows integration with UC applications (unified communications) so you can do more with it. Plantronics adds another model to the list of professional Bluetooth headsets with ANC and it is targeted to be one of the best in the enterprise category.

Office people need headsets that offer noise cancellation that allows them better collaboration and more effective communication. Plantronics Global Product Marketing executive Gavin Sear said, “Voyager 6200 UC delivers this versatility with business-grade audio to a new group of users that find existing headset and headphone offerings too limiting.”

The pair is actually a neckband headset with earbuds. It’s unique in the sense that it can be used in two different ways—as a neckband and as earbuds. It comes equipped with four omnidirectional microphones, active and passive noise cancellation technology, wideband audio for PC calls and premium hi-fi stereo, Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, Dynamic mute alert, and long battery life (16 hours listening, 9 hours talking).

Plantronics has also included Certification for Microsoft Skype for Business and Plantronics Manager Pro compatibility. The latter requires an additional cost but we’re certain the IT team can benefit from it.

Voyager 6200 UC can be purchased from plantronics.com and authorized partners for only $299.95. Available in sand and black colors.

SOURCE: Plantronics