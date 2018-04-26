We haven’t heard much from Plantronics in a while but the company is still working on new pairs. The last one we featured was the Voyager 6200 UC as a new pair of business-ready Bluetooth neckband. Now a new Backbeat model is ready–the Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones which is a lower priced pair but promises superior sound. The pair boasts dual equalization (EQ) modes that include Balanced EQ and Bass Boost. You can easily switch between these modes according to your preference and the kind of music you’re listening to.

The pair is lightweight and slim so you can comfortably wear it. The over-ear design plus the soft memory foam ear cushions promise convenience and comfort all the time. Noise isolation allows for a richer sound.

Plantronics Personal Solutions director of portfolio business management Greg Miller said, “Our core expertise in headphones, wireless and premium experiences make Plantronics uniquely qualified to give music lovers the best possible immersive stereo experience at an affordable price point.”

When it comes to battery life, the BackBeat GO 600 Series can last up to 18 hours of wireless listening. It connects to most Bluetooth phones and tablets. For easy portability, the earcups can fold flat while a carry pouch can hold the audio cable and USB cable. The pair comes with on-ear controls to let you play, pause, skip tracks, and adjust volume. A single press of a button can answer a call or activate a smart assistant.

BackBeat GO 600’s price tag reads $99.99. Choose from among these color options: Grey, Navy, Khaki, and Black,

SOURCE: Plantronics