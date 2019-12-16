A new Pixelbook model is now readily available. It was only back in September when we first learned about the upcoming new Chromebook with a 4K display. The Pixelbook Go is finally up for sale after months of waiting. The holidays can be happier if you’ve been wanting to get this device to replace your tablet or laptop. This version available is the one with more powerful specs so don’t be surprised that its price is $1,399. To start with the 4K display is already very impressive.

The Pixelbook Go by Google runs on 16GB of RAM and Intel Core i7 processor. There’s a 256GB onboard storage. We’re not sure if that can expand via a microSD card slot. However, we know the Pixelbook Go main specs are already advance that it can replace other laptops already.

You can choose from three other models: the low-end with Core m3 chipset/8GB RAM/64GB storage, the mid-range with Core i5/128GB storage/16GB RAM, and the premium 4K model with 56 Wh battery/Core i7/256GB of storage16GB of RAM. The other two models only run on 47 Wh batteries.

Google has offered three options but ideally, we want the higher-end model with its 4K screen. The $1,399 price is bit steep so our expectations of this one are high. Let’s see how fast it can perform.