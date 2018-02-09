Google’s Pixel Core Visual has recently added HDR+ tech to Snapchat, Instagram, and WhatsApp. We shared with you the good news earlier this week so expect those popular social media sharing apps to help capture images with better quality. It was already added to Android 8.1 Oreo for the new-gen Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. We’ve been saying the Google Camera app is more advanced with the use of the Pixel Visual Core but one redditor is saying it doesn’t.

Redditor iIBuono started a thread by saying, “The Google Camera app does not use the Pixel Visual Core. Google’s camera app doesn’t use Google’s camera chip. Facebook and Snapchat are the first ever uses of it.” Ron Amadeo shared what he said was a “fun” correction from Google.

Some people were saying they already know this but for the information of more people, we’re sharing this. The Pixel Visual Core is an image processor initially available on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Most people think that it’s already available on the default Google Camera app but it’s not case for most phones even if we’ve been saying the image processor isn’t readily available. It will actually arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo while third-party apps can be updated with it soon.

VIA: Reddit

SOURCE: Ron Amadeo