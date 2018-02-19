If you’re a fan of acclaimed director Wes Anderson or just a stop motion animation enthusiast (or both), the upcoming movie Isle of Dogs is probably a much-awaited event. The film has received good reviews at the Berlin Film Festival, but it reaches US theaters only on March 23. But if you’re a Google Pixel smartphone owner, then you will get a sneak peek through a behind-the-scenes 360-degree virtual reality tour through the Google Spotlight Stories app.

If you’re not familiar with the movie but if you like dogs, you might want to check it out. It’s about a little boy who goes to Trash Island in search of his dog, Spots, after his guardian, the mayor of Megasaki City had all the dogs exiled to the island. There he meets five local dogs named Chief, Rex, Boss, Duke, and King and together they go on an adventure and get into all kinds of shenanigans. This is Anderson’s second stop motion film, after The Fantastic Mr. Fox. And now you get to have a behind-the-scenes experience through your Pixel device.

In “Isle of Dogs Behind the Scenes (in Virtual Reality),” you can view on-set interviews with the voice cast members, including Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, and others. You also get to meet the dogs while the crew works around you in a VR experience, and you also get to see how stop motion animation is created. This whole thing is presented in 4K video with interactive spatial audio that responds where you’re looking.

You can get this now on your Pixel or Pixel 2 device through the Google Spotlight Stories app. By March 2, it will be available in VR, 360, and 2D through YouTube VR and Fox Searchlight YouTube channel.

SOURCE: Google