With the release of the Pixel 6 last month, we expected a new Pixel Stand as well along with other official accessories like phone cases, chargers, and power banks. Now we can officially order the second generation of the Pixel Stand for $79 and they are expected to ship out by December. The 30W charger is specially built for the Pixel smartphone and will let you use your device even while charging. It also comes with a custom UI that lets you control your home devices while it is on the stand and powering up.

The Pixel Stand 2nd generation is being touted as bringing “superfast wireless charging” to your Pixel device and supposedly has the same power you’d expect from a wired charger. It can also work with compatible Qi-certified devices including the Pixel Buds. It charges your phone in an upright position so you’ll still be able to use it and stay productive even while it’s powering up. And to cool it down, it has a built-in fan so it won’t overheat while you’re using and charging at the same time.

Design-wise, it’s made from TPU and polycarbonate as well as “approximately 39% recycled material based on product weight”. It has a curved white rear and a minty-greenish base. It can be turned into a Nest hub of sorts as it has a custom UI so you can manage your Nest Cams, adjust thermostat temperature, dim your lights, and control other connected smart home devices. At the bottom of the device, you can control whether you’ll set it to “Quiet” or “Performance” charging modes.

On paper (or on the box), it says it can charge up to 23W for compatible Pixel phones and can support up to 15W (EPP) for Qi certified devices. It has 1 USB-C port and comes with a 1.5m USB C to C cable. There’s also a 30W USB-C power adapter that supports PD 3.0 with PPS and those accessories would normally cost $35 on its own. The entire device’s dimension is 3.2″ x 2.8″ x 4.4″, weighing in at 2.8 oz.

You can now pre-order the Pixel Stand 2nd gen for $79 and comes with free shipping as well. It should start shipping sometime mid-December so it should get to you on or before Christmas.