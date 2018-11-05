October is perhaps one of Google’s busiest months as it is the time when the new Pixel phones are usually unveiled. For this year, the tech giant presented the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones alongside the new Google Home Hub. There’s also the Pixel Slate but unlike the phones and the smart display, the hybrid tablet wasn’t available at launch yet. The Chrome OS tablet is real but we have to wait a bit before its market release.

Google only said the device will be out later this year. We’re hoping this November and not December when the market will already be saturated.

Sighted on the FCC is a certification for a tablet that we believe is the Pixel Slate. This is a confirmation the tablet will roll out soon.

No exact date has been provided yet but it will be available for the consumers in the coming weeks. Year 2018 is about to end so cross your fingers Google will not finish without the Pixel Slate being released.

To review the specs, the Pixel Slate comes equipped with the following: a 12.3-inch LCD screen, 3000 X 2000 pixel resolution, 8MP front-facing camera, 16GB onboard storage, Intel Core-i7 chipset, 8MP rear camera with F1.8 and autofocus, 8MP wide-angle selfie shooter, fingerprint sensor, aluminum body, and a fast-charging battery.

VIA: Android Police

SOURCE: FCC