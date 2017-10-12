One trend among device makers lately is making their under-the-hood apps available on the Google Play Store for easier rolling out of updates. Google has been doing so as well with their Carrier Services app and now they’re adding another one, at least for their Nexus and Pixels. Formerly known as the battery app and now renamed as the Device Health Services, the app has been made available on the Google Play Store for the aforementioned devices.

The app is described as a tool to predict how long your smartphone’s battery will last based on “your last usage”. The only feature included on the page is “personalized battery usage estimates.” When the app was available on Google Pixel phones running on Oreo, it previously had version 8.0.0. But when you update it to the latest version, it becomes 1.0.2. The release notes include model & infrastructure improvements, more models, and bug fixes.

Basically, the app does nothing else except tell you how your battery normally behaves so you’ll be aware if you’re using up too much juice and consequently, more electricity because you always need to charge. Visually, there isn’t really any changes. But it’s important to have this if you’re always conscious about how you use your device.

You can download the Device health Services app from the Google Play Store for your Pixel and Nexus devices. Rolling out of updates is now easier since you don’t need a full system update for it.