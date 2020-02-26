Google previously revealed that they will be bringing a redesigned power menu with Android 11. Early news is that it will have smart home controls and NFC payments. But it looks like they might be testing part of that out with the Android 10 already. Some Pixel users that are already running that version have started seeing this new power menu, specifically their Google Pay wallet. There may only be a few users getting this so it might be just an early server-side update before they finally roll it out for more Android 10 devices.

Android Police says some Pixel users that are on Android 10 have reported seeing this new power menu on their devices. Previously, you had things like power off, restart, screenshot, and emergency but with the redesigned interface, those are now found at the bottom of your screen. What you have now at the top are big previews of your payment cards that are connected to your Google Pay account.

You will be able to swipe left or right to sift through your various connected cards and then choose which one you want to use. There is also a “Hold to reader” hint at the top of the card which also serves as instruction on what you’re supposed to do with it when you will be using Google Pay to pay for your purchase at a store. We don’t know yet if the smart home controls would eventually show up there or if it’s something that will be reserved for Android 11.

Some are also seeing settings panel access on their Pixel phones through “com.android.settings.Settings$GlobalActionsPanelSettingsActivity” that you can access on an activity launcher. Some though are seeing just a placeholder animation when going to this section. Some are also able to search for “show cards & passes” in the system settings. Those on Android Q / 10 beta may have already seen this as well.

You won’t be able to force this feature on your Pixel though so you have to wait until Google rolls it to your account or device. It may also be region-locked for now so all you can do is wait. Hopefully, it will also roll out to non-Pixel users eventually.