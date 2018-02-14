It may not be the most acclaimed wireless earphones out there, but if you’re a fan of Google Assistant being integrated into accessories and if you live in Australia, Germany, or the UK, then you’ll be happy to know that the Pixel Buds are now available in those three countries. Previously, you could only buy them in the US and Canada, but now it is very slowly expanding its availability into more countries, hoping the integration in the Google ecosystem will be enough for some people.

Reviews about the Pixel Buds have not been that great, with users saying the earbuds don’t fit comfortably in the ears, which is a big thing especially those who use wireless headphones for a long time. The sound quality is also not the best, another no-no for audio accessory enthusiasts. Even the charging case of the wireless headphones can sometimes be a bit problematic, which makes it difficult to run out of charge.

But what is great about the Pixel Buds is its integration of Google Assistant. You can ask questions, tell it to call people in your contacts for you, add things to your to-do list, ask it to read you the news, make it play your favorite playlist, and all the other things the digital assistant can do. But this time, you do it through the wireless headphones.

Price-wise, the Pixel Buds aren’t the greatest too. In the US, it was already pretty expensive at $159 but now in Australia, it will be $195 ($249 AUD) in Germany it’s $219 (€179) and in the UK, it will cost you $220 (£159).

