Google didn’t introduce new Pixel Buds during the Google I/O 2021 but today, the tech giant has proudly announced the Pixel Buds A-Series. It’s been confirmed by a few leaks a few weeks ago after several rumors and speculations. The pair has been said to remove signature swiping gestures and may be more affordable. We first learned about the new version after it was leaked in a Google Nest mailing list. The truly wireless Pixel Buds from Google gets more affordable but you can expect the same premium audio quality.

The new Pixel Buds A-Series is only $99. It offers a more low-profile design but has maintained the premium sound. Audio is clearer and richer. It offers the same helpfulness of the Google Assistant so you can enjoy real-time translation and hands-free help.

Google has designed the Buds A-Series fit ears more securely with a good seal. The buds are more comfortable to wear even for a longer time because of the spatial vent. Such reduces in-ear pressure.

The Pixel Buds A-Series comes with custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers. They allow natural and clear sound that always sound full. You can adjust the low tones with Bass Boost.

The new Pixel Buds A-Series also offers Adaptive Sound. The pair will add to the volume of your surroundings. Phone calls are clearer when you use the new Pixel Buds. It uses beamforming mics that focus on voice and reduce the noise outside.

The Pixel Buds A-Series is ready in Clearly White but now with some gray undertones. A leaked before, a Dark Olive pair is also available. You can now pre-order for the Pixel Buds A-Series in the US and Canada. Market release will be June 17.

Enjoy up to five hours of listening time on a single charge. You can enjoy it up to a whole day with the extra power given by the charging case. Expect quick charging–15 minutes enough to give you up to three hours. As expected, Google Assistant is built into the pair for hands-free assistance, search, translation, and more.