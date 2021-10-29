Does Google have a new bestseller in the Pixel 6 Pro? That sounds like it as the Google Store now shows a message on a product page that says the Pixel 6 Pro may be out of stock. That or orders may have a long delivery time. The tech giant already asked for potential buyers if they want to be notified once the phone is back on stock or they could check other authorized retailers. Google also shared a warning that because of high volumes, there may be long wait times for customer support.

The new flagship smartphone may be difficult to buy. We’re not convinced it’s already out of stock since no numbers have been provided by Google yet. We’re also not sure how many units the company actually ordered or have produced.

It’s possible inventory is low. If it really is selling fast, then Google would be celebrating the good news and announcing to the world pre-order or first day sales like Samsung.

Google offering a waitlist makes it appear the Pixel 6 Pro is really difficult to purchase. It seems it is a challenge to come by now for whatever reason. Could there be a chip supply shortage? We doubt that because Pixel 6 uses Google’s very own Tensor chip.

If you are bent on getting the Pixel 6 Pro, you may join the waitlist on Google Store.Click on the button or check what stores still carry them.