Google has finally admitted one thing many people have been saying: there is a connectivity problem. It’s probably just one but at least the tech giant has acknowledged the issue. It’s good to know the company isn’t turning a blind eye or ear to the reports. The Pixel 6 5G series is said to come with a connectivity bug. This become more obvious as a new audio problem surfaced especially after the December security update was released.

The recent update for the Pixel users was released with that aim of fixing the issue and removing the bugs. Unfortunately, not all bugs have have been fixed on the new Pixel 6 phones. Connecting to network have been difficult. Some users still experience lag on their fingerprint readers.

The problem appeared after the recent update for some issues. The connectivity issue was not there before. The usual problems include phone calls being dropped. One quick fix by a Reddit user was to disable the eSIM and just use the physical SIM.

Here are the instructions shared: Turn off the phone, remove the SIM card or simply toggle off an eSIM, and then turn the device on. Proceed to Settings> Apps> Recently Opened Apps>See all apps and then locate “SIM Toolkit”. Proceed to Storage & Cache> Clear Cache> Clear Storage. Turn off the phone again and then reinsert the SIM (or you may toggle back on eSIM). Turn on the phone. These directions should work.

On Google’s Pixel Forum where the complaints are posted, a Google community manager shared a comment and said: “We’re actively investigating the reported connectivity issues and will update this post once we have more to share.” It’s not exactly a statement but it tells us Google is already aware of the problem.

Another issue had something to do with users being refrained from using a DAC to hear Hi-Res Audio. The goal is lossless quality but that is not being met by the Pixel 5 5G phones.