It’s not very common that a big company compares two new products but Google is different. The tech giant basically wants to show the public that its latest flagship phone is better than the previous. Perhaps it wants you to buy the Pixel 6 instead of the Pixel 5a. If you have $599 to spare, you may consider the Pixel 6. Otherwise, the Pixel 5a 5G will set you back for $449 which is affordable. The price of the new Pixel 6 is already attractive but its upgraded specs over the Pixel 5a will definitely make you want it.

Google has compared the two phones. The devices are similar to each other but different in many ways. The design of the new phone is a big leap. You won’t mistake it as any other Pixel phone.

Let’s compare the specs and features. Both phones offer 5G connectivity and fast charging batteries. They can reach up to 50% charge within 30 minutes. Battery life can last all day on normal usage and even up to 48 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a offer Call Screen feature, Car Crash Detection, and Titan Security. Both devices also feature Live Caption, Recorder, regular Feature Drops, and amazing cameras. The difference between the two are aplenty. They run on different processors. The older phone uses Qualcomm Snapdragon while the Pixel 6 runs on Google Tensor.

The Pixel 6 now uses a USB-C port while the Pixel 5a 5G still has a headphone jack. Storage is 128GB for the Pixel 5a and double the storage for the new flagship.

When it comes to options, the Pixel 6 is available in more colors. The camera hardware is also better— 50MP wide + 12MP ultra wide with LDAF sensor and an 8MP selfie. The Pixel 5a only has an 8MP front plus 12MP wide + 16MP ultrawide.