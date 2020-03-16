After the Pixel 4a series, expect Google to launch its flagship phone in the last quarter of the month. The newest Pixel phones are introduced every October and we believe this year will be no different. Details are scarce at the moment but we know Google Pixel 5 may come with an ultra low power mode function. An image of how the Pixel 5 phone could look like has been shown off. The phone was also mentioned on the Android Open Source Project so somehow the latest information is legit.

The Pixel 5 will still come with a Pixel 5 XL with interesting features, especially in the imaging department. Looking at the Google Camera app, there is a reference to “photo_pixel_2020_midrange_config” which means the Pixel 4a is a mid-ranger. There is also a “photo_pixel_2020_config” within the code which could refer to the Pixel 5.

Google’s next-gen Pixel 5 smartphone is believed to come with a better Google Camera app. The telephoto function may be coming back to a Pixel 5. The “Bramble” could also run on a Snapdragon 765 chipset. The latter could be offered 5G connectivity already because of the SD765.

The Pixel 5 may not have a Snapdragon 865 processor but the alternative was enough. At least, Snapdragon 765G comes with the 5G modem. Unfortunately, though, a recent Geekbench test shows the Snapdragon 865’s performance is really better.