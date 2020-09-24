Yesterday, we told you more about that upcoming Google Pixel 5 that will be powered by Android 11. More details have been added to the things we already know. The 2020 flagship will be joined by another mid-ranger–the Pixel 4a 5G. It is believed to be the bigger version of the Pixel 4a. Rumor has it is it canceled Pixel 4a XL. What will make it sell is the 5G connectivity and the affordable price tag. It is similar to the Pixel 5 in many ways but the cameras are different.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G will be slightly bigger than the Pixel 4a in size. It has many similarities to the Pixel 4a. It boasts a large 6.2-inch OLED screen, 60 Hertz refresh rate, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, HDR support, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and a rear fingerprint reader.

When it comes to the camera department, there is a 12MP camera with OIS, Sony IMX355 sensor, and dual-pixel phase detection autofocus. Similar to the Pixel 5, it will also come with a 77-degree field of view and an optical image stabilizer plus a 16MP cam with f/2.2 aperture and 107-degree field of view. The selfie shooter is 8 megapixels with f/2.0 aperture and an 83-degree FOV.

The Pixel 4a 5G will also be powered by up to 2.4 gigahertz of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (8nm), Google security Titan M chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. This one will come with a 3885mAh battery with 18 Watt quick charging via USB Type-C. This one comes with a 3.5mm jack while the Pixel 5 doesn’t have one.

The Pixel 4a 5G will only come with a plastic build. Don’t expect any IP68 certification. It may be heavier compared to the Pixel 4a 5G as it’s also larger compared to the Pixel 4a. Google will already be implementing Android 11 on the Pixel 4a 5G. The price maybe around 499 euros or even lower.