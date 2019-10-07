A week from now, Google will proudly unveil the new Pixel 4 smartphones. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are the latest flagship models from the tech giant. Not that we haven’t seen the new Pixel duo, we’re still curious what specs, features, and part of the design will turn out to be true. We believe what we’ve learned the past few months, most of them, are true. We just need to wait for Google to make them final and official.

We’ve featured several leaks and rumors. We know both Pixel phone will run on Snapdragon 855. It won’t be Snapdragon 855+ yet because, at this point, the non-plus isn’t the best option yet. It will work with 6GB of RAM. Choose from either the 64GB or 128GB storage.

When it comes to the camera department, the Pixel 4 will arrive with a dual rear camera setup (12MP + 16MP telephoto) placed on a square module. Other features include USB-C, and Stereo speakers. The smaller variant will come with a 5.7-inch FHD+ and 2800 mAh battery while the XL will arrive with a 6.3-inch QHD+ and 3700 mAh batt. Both phones will show a 90Hz display.

All seems to be well except for the Pixel 4’s battery. It’s from 2915 mAh down to 2800 mAh. We’re not sure why Google decided to downgrade the power. If that’s the case, then the price of the Pixel 4 should be lower.

The Pixel 4 will also include the Pixel Neural Core. The information is under the processor section. It’s not clear if Visual Core has been replaced fully by the Pixel Visual Core but there may be an important change. We’re thinking neural network techniques that may be required to process the images. The phone may not include earbuds out of the box too but we’ll see.