This week, we’re all set to get our hands on the new Pixel phones. Google has been working on the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as follow-up offers to the controversial Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. We can’t say the tech giant decided to launch the 3a because the Pixel 3 series was a failure. The company must have seen the value of rolling out something in between premium flagships. The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are only considered as mid-rangers but we’re assuming they’ve been greatly improved from the problems noted the past few months.

One of our favorite sources, Roland Quandt (@rquandt), is not one to back down. It’s ready to leak new information and images even hours before the official announcement.

Google I/O is upon us so expect more Google and Android news, technologies, and innovations will be introduced. Quandt has shared the specs and images of the Google Pixel 3a and Google Pixel 3a XL.

The specs sheet of the Pixel 3a lists the following: a 5.6-inch OLED screen, FHD+ 2220 x 1080 pixel resolution, 18:9 aspect ratio, always-on mode, 3000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, Adreno 615, 12MP rear camera with autofocus and PDAF plus OIS, 8MP selfie shooter, and a 3000mAh battery. The larger Pixel 3a will obviously have bigger screen.

Another document shows the promotional text. There will be an advanced camera, quick-charging battery, and an integrated Google Wizard (Google Assistant).

The flash may be useful but the phone’s Night Vision mode will do the best job by bringing out colors and details even when the environment is dark. The Portrait mode allows a soft focus in the background for a more professional result.

As with other Pixel phones, the Pixel 3a devices will come with Google Photos for unlimited online storage. Moving Autofocus will also benefit those consumers always recording videos for the world to see.