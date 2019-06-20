In the many years that Google has been releasing its own branded smartphones, this is the first time a new model is released in the middle of the year. Usually, the tech giant announces a new series every October of each year. From Nexus, Google decided to launch the Pixel. From Pixel 1 to Pixel 2 to Pixel 3, the next is supposed to be Pixel 4 but last month, the Pixel 3a was introduced as a mid-range offering together with the larger Pixel 3a XL.

Google has reasons why it released the Pixel 3a. We earlier thought it’s because the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL have many issues. The company must have concluded it is better to launch a new phone instead of just fixing the bugs and problems encountered.

The Pixel 3a isn’t a flagship device but it provides the public a glimpse into the Pixel 4. Google is preparing for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL already and what better way but to use what is available.

Pixel 3a phone owners were surprised to get this early July Android security update. The June update was recently released but the Android update for next month is already out. Specifically, it is build number PQ3B.190705.003 known as the July 5th Android security patch. The file size is only at 79.8MB.

It appears to be accidental because a source said there was a mention of ‘CONFIDENTIAL INTERNAL ONLY’. Google even noted that those who received the update must not share it publicly. As if that will be followed by strangers. If the update was released to developers, then maybe (just maybe), the secret will remain hidden.

Google seems to be testing the release and it needs feedback from the users. The OTA update only includes bug fixes and security patch. We’re expecting the same changes will be sighted on the July Pixel Update Bulletin.