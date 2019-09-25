Android 10 OS will be available for all the Pixel phones. This information was shared earlier in September, bringing good news to owners of even the older Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones. It’s easier for Google to roll out Android 10 for all the Pixel devices because it knows each model inside out. The Pixel 3 was out only last year but it was soon followed by the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Google doesn’t usually release a variant between two flagships but it did a few months ago.

When the Pixel 3 and 3 XL were released, both phones were reported to have several issues. Some of them have been fixed already. Google then decided to improved on the devices so it launched the Pixel 3a. In the next few weeks, Pixel 4 will be out.

The Pixel line may not be perfect even if it’s already from Google, the maker of Android, but some people are still loyal to it due to the promise of regular updates. We must admit the tech giant is consistent in this area. The efforts are something to be emulated.

Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a are getting another round of updates. Expect further improvements and new phones to come. This isn’t the full Android 10 OS system because that one is already available on the phones. There is no information on the updates but this build is heavy at some 1188.2MB. That’s over 1GB and we think it’s not just a patch but a complete updated OS.

Specifically, if you own a Pixel 3, 3XL, 3a, and 3a XL, you will be receiving OTA build QP1A.190711.020.C3. We’ll let you know what changes we see or if there’s a changelog available.

To check the software update, please check Settings> System > Advanced > System update. An update should be available. If not, just wait for a few hours or days. Google or the Pixel team should release the updates anytime soon.